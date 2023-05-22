Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence walks the Cannes red carpet

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence walks the Cannes red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence walked the Cannes red carpet on Sunday afternoon representing her film Bread And Roses, which is in the special screening selection at this year's film festival. The Oscar-winning actress is one of the producers of the documentary, which explores the lives of three Afghan woman following the Taliban's takeover in Kabul.

