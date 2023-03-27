Orlando Bloom tells President Zelensky stoicism of Ukraine is ‘awe-inspiring’
Video Team
Orlando Bloom has praised the strength of the Ukrainian people as he met the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and encouraged him to “go win” the war.
