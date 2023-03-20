Orlando Bloom shocks revellers with rendition of Irish folk song in pub on St Patrick’s Day

“I’m fairly p***ed but I’m sure that’s Orlando Bloom belting out an Irish tune…”

Orlando Bloom sings traditional Irish song "She Moved Through the Fair" in a Windsor pub.

The Lord of the Rings star performed a raspy rendition of the traditional song "She Moved Through the Fair" in a Windsor pub on St Patrick’s Day.

The clip which was shared by Capital FM’s Chris Stark, has been viewed over 350,000 times on Twitter.

Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry has since reshared the video with the caption, “what a ledge”.