Orlando Bloom shocks revellers with rendition of Irish folk song in pub on St Patrick’s Day

“I’m fairly p***ed but I’m sure that’s Orlando Bloom belting out an Irish tune…”

Orlando Bloom sings traditional Irish song "She Moved Through the Fair" in a Windsor pub.

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

The Lord of the Rings star performed a raspy rendition of the traditional song "She Moved Through the Fair" in a Windsor pub on St Patrick’s Day.

The clip which was shared by Capital FM’s Chris Stark, has been viewed over 350,000 times on Twitter.

Stark added: “I’m fairly p***ed but I’m sure that’s Orlando Bloom belting out an Irish tune…”

Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry has since reshared the video with the caption, “what a ledge”.

