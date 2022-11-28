Operation Desert Light
Avril KinsellaSunday World Video Team
Operation Desert Light
Popular Videos
running street battle | England and Wales fans clash in Tenerife
Regency trial | Watch: Jonathan Dowdall and Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s bugged conversation transcribed
Life saver | Bodycam footage shows man pulled from subway tracks after 'accidental fall' as a train approaches
Pilot's vision is obscured by laser light during landing
heart warming | Toy Show guest Catriona Kalogeraki gets a surprise message from Emma Watson
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
cartel raids | Cash, sports cars and luxury properties seized as 49 ‘super cartel’ members arrested in Dubai and EU raids
Operation Desert Light
Covid restrictions | Apple set to lose 6 million iPhone Pros following violent protests at China plant
SPEAKING OUT | Helena Bonham Carter defends JK Rowling and Johnny Depp in frank interview
Snowbiz | Showbiz drug dealer caught with gold bars and cash was ‘a major player’ in Fat Freddie gang
RECORD DEAL | Chris de Burgh slashes €3m off price tag of Wicklow childhood home of Rosanna Davison
backlash | Kim Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ her relationship with Balenciaga after ‘bondage’ teddy bears campaign
Losing the plot | Jonathan Dowdall heard suggesting kidnap of mobster’s wife during explosive week of Hutch trial
First Dance | Pro dancer Michael Danilczuk joins Dancing With The Stars lineup
shocking | WATCH: Turkish goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc injured after violent fan attack
More Videos
Toy Show 2022 Opener | The Late Late Show | RTÉ One
Caoimhín Kelleher surprises Cealan Green | The Late Late Show | RTÉ One
A surprise for Saoibh and her hospital besties Jack and Ellie Mae | The Late Late Show | RTÉ One
Murder detectives investigate body found with ‘potentially hazardous’ substances
Pilot's vision is obscured by laser light during landing
Statement given after Holden found guilty over 1988 Troubles killing at army checkpoint
'awful' | Witnesses left in ‘shock’ as boy seriously injured after pitbull attack while playing with friends in Wexford
bust-up | Jurgen Klinsmann calls for talks to end row with Iran coach Carlos Queiroz
curtain call | Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set for mega moves – and there could be a twist
pat's view | Mick O’Dwyer didn’t need a GPS reading – he trusted his instinct
'shocking' | Boy airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after attack by pitbull in Co Wexford
Bugged chat | Revealed: The INLA chief who Gerry Hutch claimed offered to kill David Byrne’s family
'forced stop' | Irish pop supergroup Picture This reveal that they were heading for burnout just before the pandemic locked down the world
support | Stardust fire survivor Antoinette Keegan on her close bond of friendship with Charlie Bird
guard guns | Garda representative groups and Coalition TDs have rejected Varadkar’s backing of all gardaí to carry guns
Theft | Victorian paintings and even dishwashers looted from the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum after facility’s patients moved out
'wanted' | Russia seeks extradition of ‘spy’ who lived in Ireland undetected for years
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed