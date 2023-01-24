'Only a world-class striker could score this goal' - Conte on Kane

'Only a world-class striker could score this goal' - Conte on Kane

Video Team

Antonio Conte hailed Tottenham striker Harry Kane after his record-equalling strike earned Spurs a vital 1-0 win at Fulham. Kane grabbed the only goal of a dull affair in west London with a trademark finish on the stroke of half-time when he turned away from Tim Ream and curled into the bottom corner. It was Kane’s 266th goal for the club and moved him level with Jimmy Greaves, whose tally has stood since 1970, as Spurs’ all-time record scorer.

