One dead and three injured after incidents on Skye and mainland

One person has died and three others have been injured during a series of incidents involving a firearm in the Scottish Highlands. A 47-year-old man died following a spate of incidents on the Isle of Skye and in the Dornie area of Wester Ross on Wednesday. An attacker, armed with a gun, also injured three other people who are in hospital. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with all of the incidents which police said they believe are linked. Emergency services were called to reports of a woman, 32, being found seriously injured in Tarskavaig, Skye, shortly before 9am on Wednesday.