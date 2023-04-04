One dead and 30 injured after train derails near The Hague

One dead and 30 injured after train derails near The Hague

Video Team

One person died and 30 passengers were injured when a train derailed near The Hague in the early hours of Tuesday, Dutch emergency services said. At least one carriage came to rest in a field next to the tracks. The cause of the accident, which happened at around 3.25am in the town of Voorschoten, was not immediately clear.

