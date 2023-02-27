Ofgem lowers energy price cap but bills still expected to rise for households
Video Team
Ofgem is lowering its energy price cap – the amount suppliers are able to charge – from the current £4,279 per year to £3,280 for the average household, effective from April 1, it has announced. The regulator said the reduction of almost £1,000 reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices.
