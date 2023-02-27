Ofgem lowers energy price cap but bills still expected to rise for households

Ofgem lowers energy price cap but bills still expected to rise for households

Video Team

Ofgem is lowering its energy price cap – the amount suppliers are able to charge – from the current £4,279 per year to £3,280 for the average household, effective from April 1, it has announced. The regulator said the reduction of almost £1,000 reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices.

