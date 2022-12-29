Officers chase down gunman in Birmingham

Officers chase down gunman in Birmingham

Sunday World Video Team

ge showing the moment unarmed officers chased down a gunman in a Birmingham street and found him with a loaded revolver. The officers were patrolling in an unmarked car near City Hospital on 1 February 2021 when a black VW Polo pulled across their path. They were suspicious and after running quick-time checks on police systems activated their blue lights for it to stop – but as the driver pulled over a passenger bolted from the car.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News