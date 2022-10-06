Notorious paedo Francis Mitchell driven from home by large crowd in Co Tyrone
This is the moment a paedophile clutching a cross was escorted from his home in Omagh to cheers from residents who have campaigned to have him put out. Francis Mitchell was taken away from his Dunbreen Close home in the Strathroy estate on Friday in a police car. The 79-year-old has a notorious reputation and in 2017 he was jailed for three years after he was convicted of 11 counts of indecent assault and two gross indecency offences involving five boys. The offences were committed between 1986 and 2007 – however there was intense anger in the community after he spent just six weeks in custody due to ill-health. He is subject to an indefinite Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), such was the seriousness of his crimes. His home was attacked when he returned after getting out of jail but having remained in the area he appeared to have weathered the storm. However, he appeared back in court in July charged with kidnapping a four-year-old child and exposing himself to the same child. Those charges were withdrawn last week and it’s this that appears to have tipped the community over the edge. On Friday a large crowd gathered outside his home and demanded he leave. Mitchell had lived in the area for more than 30 years. An activist within Sinn Féin, he regularly campaigned for the party and sold Easter lilies for the cause every year. There was some anger that for years before he was finally convicted Mitchell was protected by some in the republican movement who initially refused to believe he was guilty of the allegations he was later convicted of. A video of the ‘removal’ has been widely shared on social media and shows the pervert being escorted out of his property by two police officers. Residents can be heard shouting “Get out you dirty paedophile bastard” and “the children deserved better”, to loud cheers. Holding a large wooden cross and what appears to be a safe, he walks past the cheering crowd who continue to abuse him while some in the crowd urge nobody to assault him. In 2017, just days after he returned to the area, the Sunday World confronted Mitchell and asked him if he intended to stay in the area. The snivelling sex beast told us at the time: “I’m sorry for all the hurt I’ve caused to my victims and to their families.” When asked if he regarded himself as a danger to society, Mitchell said: “No, I’m not. I’m trying to move on with my life. “I got out of jail three weeks ago. I’m keeping myself busy doing different things and I don’t talk to anyone, not even the neighbours.” He also confirmed that he was attending a church in the area. “I’m still going to the church around the corner every Sunday.” Mitchell also said that his house came under attack at the time. A wooden panel covered one of the windows of his front room where it had been smashed in. The same panel appears to have been smashed again recently. He said back in 2017: “A couple of boys came around last week and put the window in during the night. It’s probably because I’m back living here.” Asked if he had any intention of leaving the area because of the intimidation, he said: “I don’t know yet.” Mitchell’s offences go back to the mid-80s when he sexually abused one victim, followed by another between May and October 1987. Between 1987 and 1988 he abused a third victim and a fourth between 2000 and 2002. His fifth victim was abused between November 2004 and December 2007. Speaking after Mitchell’s sentencing, one of his victims told the Tyrone Herald: “I was vulnerable. I shouldn’t have went into his house. He had control of me. He was 27 years older than me. “It has ruined my life and that of my family. You try to block it out but it paralyses you. I got into self-harm and suicide attempts and have been hospitalised many times because of that pain. “He is a sex offender which we always knew. The most important thing is he has admitted these acts. “He had Nintendos and Playstations and a dartboard to lure them. It was like a youth club. There was also drink and drugs. “It takes a lot of courage to come forward and this shows there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Popular Videos
tense scenes | Video shows Liverpool fans taunting Rangers supporters with IRA chant
Rail scary | Irish Rail share CCTV of frightening level crossing collisions this year
Jamie Lee Curtis' hilarious interaction with Irish woman on Dublin street
Notorious paedo Francis Mitchell driven from home by large crowd in Co Tyrone
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Massacre | Thailand attack: Former cop kills 38, including 22 children at daycare centre
Back together | Una Healy reunites with Saturdays’ bandmate Mollie King
'Life-changing' | Meath Lotto player bags €8.9m National Lottery jackpot
EXCLUSIVE | Man arrested over stab death of Tom Dooley at Kerry cemetery had been in feud with victim
mass shooting | Thai police name suspect in daycare massacre as 24 children reportedly killed
horror attack | Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at Co Kerry cemetery
Very nice | Get 20 per cent off autumn looks at Very.ie
Dub-marine | Chaos as boat crashes into bus in Dublin city centre
Love Machine | Nadine Coyle ‘inundated with messages’ after joining celebrity dating app Raya
search warrants | Mr Moonlight case: Human rights watchdog allowed intervene in Patrick Quirke’s appeal
More Videos
Cat goes viral for having 'Northern Ireland' accent
Man repeatedly beaten while on ground during shocking brawl in Donegal alley
Youths filmed stealing doughnuts from Krispy Kreme
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
Ah, go on | Father Ted fans get nostalgic after clip of beloved priests reuniting goes viral
court battle | Watch: Trailer released of new film of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Notorious paedo Francis Mitchell driven from home by large crowd in Co Tyrone
awareness | Irish mother whose child died from meningitis urges parents to ‘know the signs and act quickly’
keano back? | Rumours swirling over Roy Keane's possible return to club management
staying put | Man City boss Pep Guardiola denies Erling Haaland contract rumours
gold fingers | Ukrainian investigators say they found box of gold teeth pulled from victims by Russian torturers
CRIME WORLD | Episode 163: The Liverpool gang wars and the murder of 9-year-old school girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
'who’s paying?' | Fianna Fáil senator hits out at Christmas lights in Dublin when ‘it’s not even Halloween’
binge | Mental health in Ireland ‘critically low’ as half of adults turn to alcohol to cope
fly joy | Passenger joy as Dublin Airport finally reopens Terminal 1 drop-off zone
Sneak Peaky | Cillian Murphy confirms Peaky Blinders movie is on the way
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed