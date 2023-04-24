‘Nothing’s done’ – Eddie Howe tempers Newcastle celebration after Tottenham rout

Eddie Howe insisted “nothing’s done” despite seeing Newcastle rout Tottenham 6-1 to take a significant step towards a top-four Premier League finish. The Magpies blasted their way into a 5-0 lead inside 21 minutes on a remarkable afternoon at St James’ Park to leave managerless Spurs, who this week also lost managing director of football Fabio Paratici, in their wake in the race for Champions League qualification. However, head coach Howe was refusing even to contemplate that the goal they have chased for so long this season is finally within their grasp.