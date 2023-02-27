Northern lights seen across the UK

Northern lights seen across the UK

Video Team

Credit: Mary McIntyre Footage of northern lights filmed in North Oxfordshire. The northern lights were seen across the UK on Sunday – and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Office. The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the light phenomenon in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.

