Northern Lights seen across Ireland and the UK
The Northern Lights were seen across Ireland and the UK on Sunday – and could appear again on Monday night
The northern lights were seen across Ireland and the UK on Sunday – and could appear again on Monday night, according to the UK Meteorological Office.
The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the light phenomenon in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.
