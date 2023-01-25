Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance launched

Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance launched

Video Team

Kitted out with features to entertain children with heart disease on long and often anxious journeys as well as life-saving equipment, it has been dubbed by one five-year-old from Lisburn as his “battleship”. Work ahead of the launch of the bespoke vehicle has been ongoing since 2020 by the charity, the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, which supports families of children with heart disease.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News