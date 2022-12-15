Northern Ireland Secretary joins cross-party talks in effort to end impasse at Stormont

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (back table middle left) with Doug Beattie MLA leader of the UUP (third from left), Matthew O'Toole MLA SDLP leader at Stormont (fourth from left), Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill (front left), Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP Leader of the DUP (front right), Naomi Long MLA and leader of the Alliance Party of NI (second from right) ahead of a meeting at Erskine House, Belfast in Northern Ireland, in an attempt to resolve issues at Stormont.