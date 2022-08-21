North Korea's Kim claims disputed victory over virus

North Korea's Kim claims disputed victory over virus

Sunday World Video Team

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared victory over Covid-19. He has eased preventive measures just three months after acknowledging an outbreak, claiming the country's widely disputed success would be recognised as a global health miracle.

