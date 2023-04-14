North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

Video Team

North Korea said they flight-tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time on Thursday. It could signal a possible breakthrough in its efforts to acquire a more powerful, harder-to-detect weapon, targeting the continental United States.

Latest News