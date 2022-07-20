Nóra Quoirin's parents settle lawsuit over Facebook comments

Nóra Quoirin's parents settle lawsuit over Facebook comments

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

A lawsuit taken by the parents of Nóra Quoirin against a lawyer over Facebook posts about the disappearance of the tragic girl has been settled. Retired solicitor Anne Brennan told the Irish Independent that as part of the settlement she had given an undertaking to never to comment online again about the Quoirin family or the case.

