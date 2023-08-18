No plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to presenting role, RTE says

RTE has announced there are no plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to his presenting role at the Irish national broadcaster following a controversy over the under-declaration of his salary. Director-general Kevin Bakhurst said negotiations with Tubridy about returning to his radio show had concluded after stating that trust between the parties had “broken down”. Tubridy has been off-air since June 22, when controversy over the under-declaration of his salary was first revealed by the RTE Board. Mr Bakhurst said: “We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTE Radio 1 show. Ireland’s public service broadcaster has been the subject of controversy since announcing it had understated Tubridy’s earnings by 345,000 euro (£295,000) from the years 2017 to 2022. The crisis at the broadcaster has since widened beyond Tubridy’s pay to RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.