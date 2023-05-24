No guarantee Chelsea 'switch on' next season - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

No guarantee Chelsea 'switch on' next season - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News