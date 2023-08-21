No further action over cash-for-honours allegations against King’s charity

Detectives investigating cash-for-honours allegations involving the King’s charity The Prince’s Foundation are to take no further action. The Metropolitan Police said the decision followed advice from prosecutors and consideration of the information received to date. It launched an investigation in February last year following a series of newspaper articles accusing former close confidant to the King Michael Fawcett of promising to help a Saudi billionaire donor achieve British citizenship and a knighthood.

