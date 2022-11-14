No evolution in Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to TalkTV's Piers Morgan in a bombshell interview. The Portuguese superstar also took aim at Sports Director Ralf Rangnick saying 'the guy is not even a coach'. Watch ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Rondaldo’, 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday on TalkTV. Find TalkTV on Sky 526, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508, live and on demand on the TalkTV app, streaming services and at Talk.TV.