No enforcement action over release of Nicola Bulley’s personal information
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will not be taking any enforcement action against Lancashire Police over its disclosure of missing mother Nicola Bulley’s personal information, the force has said. In an update issued on Tuesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct also said its investigation into an officer’s contact with Ms Bulley prior to her disappearance identified two areas of learning. The force came under heavy criticism after the 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27. MPs and campaign groups voiced their disapproval after police elected to put elements of her private life into the public domain during the search – including Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and perimenopause. But the force said the ICO had concluded its investigation and informed police it would not be taking any enforcement action. Conservative police and crime commissioner for the county, Andrew Snowden, said the independent review being conducted by the College of Policing into the force’s handling of the case was under way – with findings and recommendations due to be published in the autumn.
Popular Videos
TikTok influencer gets arrested for drinking in a parked car
Billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg has words with referee after 'losing' match in his first jiu-jitsu competition
Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses
Charlie Bird shares heart warming memory of meeting Bruce Springsteen
PICK OF THE BUNCH | Eagle-eyed social media users claim Leo Varadkar was caught picking his nose at King's Coronation
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Verdict | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll
Road blocked | Significant delays on M4 in Co Meath after truck overturns
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested as he appeared in a court in Islamabad
Lionel Messi described winning a Laureus Award as “a special honour”
17-year-old child killer's life sentence broadcast in legal first
No enforcement action over release of Nicola Bulley’s personal information
'Shameful' | Pensioner and ill husband in ‘unthinkable’ situation as they face homelessness
EXCLUSIVE | Mexican student vows to stay in Ireland after being run over and robbed by thugs in Dublin
Creep | Belfast soldier who assaulted female colleague at after-party dismissed from forces
Historic | Dublin Marathon to include non-binary category for first time
More Videos
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
TikTok influencer gets arrested for drinking in a parked car
Billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg has words with referee after 'losing' match in his first jiu-jitsu competition
Charlie Bird shares heart warming memory of meeting Bruce Springsteen
Highlights from the coronation concert in Windsor
AI could take the ‘heavy lifting’ out of teaching, says Education Secretary
Latest | Player at centre of ‘kung fu-style’ kick on referee sees five-year FAI ban increased to seven
emergency | Mayo University Hospital warns of long wait times after 170 patients arrive at ED
intimidation | Young Dublin man pleads guilty after threatening to burn down home over ‘€500 drug debt’
anfield wait | Liverpool make fixture request ahead of next season’s opener
WATCH | TikTok star livestreams arrest after she was caught drinking in parked car
bernabau awaits | Talking points ahead of Real Madrid v Man City in the Champions League
'less influential' | Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland’s ‘next big threat’ is a Sinn Féin government
Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses
poor prognosis | Solicitor who stole over £70k from dead woman’s estate spared jail due to ill health
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
remanded | Woman who left garda with ‘life-changing injuries’ pleads guilty to dangerous and drink driving
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed