No enforcement action over release of Nicola Bulley’s personal information

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will not be taking any enforcement action against Lancashire Police over its disclosure of missing mother Nicola Bulley’s personal information, the force has said. In an update issued on Tuesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct also said its investigation into an officer’s contact with Ms Bulley prior to her disappearance identified two areas of learning. The force came under heavy criticism after the 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27. MPs and campaign groups voiced their disapproval after police elected to put elements of her private life into the public domain during the search – including Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and perimenopause. But the force said the ICO had concluded its investigation and informed police it would not be taking any enforcement action. Conservative police and crime commissioner for the county, Andrew Snowden, said the independent review being conducted by the College of Policing into the force’s handling of the case was under way – with findings and recommendations due to be published in the autumn.