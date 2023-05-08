Nicole Scherzinger 'feels like a Disney princess' ahead of coronation concert

Nicole Scherzinger 'feels like a Disney princess' ahead of coronation concert

Interviews with Nicole Scherzinger backstage at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News