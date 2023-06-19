Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media outside her home

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media outside her home in Glasgow, following her arrest last week in the police investigation into the SNP's finances. The former first minister's arrest came after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

