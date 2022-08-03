Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘attention seeker’ best ignored, claims Liz Truss

Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘attention seeker’ best ignored, claims Liz Truss

Sunday World Video Team

Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore “attention seeker” Nicola Sturgeon. The Conservative Party leadership candidate criticised Scotland’s First Minister before ruling out a second independence referendum.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News