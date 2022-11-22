Nicky Byrne falls off stage

Firefighters tackle blaze in Nottingham which left two children dead

FIRE DEATHS | Firefighters tackle blaze in Nottingham which left two children dead

Joe Lycett admits that he didn't shred £10000 in David Beckham protest

Joe Lycett admits that he didn't shred £10000 in David Beckham protest

Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Arlene Foster

Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Arlene Foster

Joe Lycett admits that he didn't shred £10000 in David Beckham protest

Joe Lycett admits that he didn't shred £10000 in David Beckham protest

Woman (30s) rushed to hospital after two-vehicle collision in North Cork

crash delays | Woman (30s) rushed to hospital after two-vehicle collision in North Cork

Johnny Sexton is hopeful he ‘won’t be out for too long’ with calf injury

high hopes | Johnny Sexton is hopeful he ‘won’t be out for too long’ with calf injury

Arlene Foster says selfie-taker who chanted ‘Up the Ra’ should visit victim’s families

OFF SONG | Arlene Foster says selfie-taker who chanted ‘Up the Ra’ should visit victim’s families

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness in heated on air row as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina

tempers flare | Roy Keane and Graeme Souness in heated on air row as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina

File in relation to botched gangland hit of two innocent people in Dublin to be submitted

gun attack | File in relation to botched gangland hit of two innocent people in Dublin to be submitted

Dublin TD says far-right ‘whipping up hysteria’ in East Wall over asylum seekers

'Nefarious' | Dublin TD says far-right ‘whipping up hysteria’ in East Wall over asylum seekers

Maura Higgins celebrates 32nd birthday with luxury holiday to the Maldives

maur-vellous | Maura Higgins celebrates 32nd birthday with luxury holiday to the Maldives

Granddad (54) and pest exterminator (36) charged with assaulting gardai in Ballyfermot

bail granted | Granddad (54) and pest exterminator (36) charged with assaulting gardai in Ballyfermot

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Irish dancer (9) has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year

Irish dancer (9) has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year

Muireann O’Connell runs from Seán Defoe on Ireland AM set

Muireann O’Connell runs from Seán Defoe on Ireland AM set

Exclusive CCTV shows the moment car is stolen before fatal crash

Exclusive CCTV shows the moment car is stolen before fatal crash

Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Arlene Foster

Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Arlene Foster

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices