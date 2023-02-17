Niall Horan announces new album ‘The Show’

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Niall Horan has announced his third solo album, The Show. The former One Direction singer shared the news of his new project on social media on Wednesday. Horan said that he “couldn’t possibly be more happy” to announce that his new record will arrive on June 9 this year, with a single before then.

