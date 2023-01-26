Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving
Video Team
Newcastle United star Joelinton has been fined less than a week’s wages after admitting drink driving. The 26-year-old Premier League midfielder was stopped by police who spotted his 2022-plate Mercedes G wagon on Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at around 1.20am on January 12.
Popular Videos
The case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch as the prosecution rests
Video shows Una Healy enjoying night out at boxing fight with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours
Enoch Burke re-enters school as gates open to allow a car enter
Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning
Who is Paul Mescal?
Watch MoreMore Videos
Enoch Burke delivers another speech at Wilson's Hospital School
Pep Guardiola unsurprised with Mikel Arteta's success at Arsenal
Trans rapist Isla Bryson will not be imprisoned at all-female jail – Sturgeon
'So in that moment I said: That guy, that guy likes Arsenal' - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on coaching alongside Mikel Arteta
Headlines
Pep Guardiola unsurprised with Mikel Arteta's success at Arsenal
Trans rapist Isla Bryson will not be imprisoned at all-female jail – Sturgeon
latest | Gardaí probe if victim of alleged sex attack was targeted by people she knew after dispute
Piers-ing Words | Piers Morgan says he refuses to ‘play the victim’ after losing Irish dad as a child
in court | Retail crime crack down in North Dublin leads to arrests of eight women and 13 men
waiting game | Gerry Hutch will learn his fate in April as Regency murder trial ends after 13 weeks
'So in that moment I said: That guy, that guy likes Arsenal' - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on coaching alongside Mikel Arteta
pressure cooker | Chef Dylan McGrath does not believe ‘shouting at people’ is necessary in a modern kitchen
'Devastating' | Gardaí warn of blackmail scammers who threaten to send nude photos to friends and family
Loving life | Muireann O’Connell opens up about getting married, turning 40 and the ‘baby issue’
More Videos
baby-faced | ‘Irish twins’ mum tattoos baby’s hair pattern on to her face in tribute to child
Donald Trump reinstated to Facebook after two-year ban
Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’
Rare tree kangaroo is born at Chester Zoo for the first time
Man City v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta press conference
Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder
'breach of trust' | Face of Irish dancing teacher jailed for sex attacks on teen over five years
HEARTBREAKING | Toddler dies in tragic accident in West Cork home
Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving
hands up | Columbian drug lord, linked to Kinahan ‘super-cartel’, pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking
in custody | Woman and man arrested as gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault at Luas stop
'bulls**t' | Estranged wife of transgender rapist says decision to transition ‘ploy ’ to avoid men’s jail
baby-faced | ‘Irish twins’ mum tattoos baby’s hair pattern on to her face in tribute to child
controversy | Video of Novak Djokovic’s father joining pro-Putin protest emerges
Donald Trump reinstated to Facebook after two-year ban
Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’
Rare tree kangaroo is born at Chester Zoo for the first time
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed