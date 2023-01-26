Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

Newcastle United star Joelinton has been fined less than a week’s wages after admitting drink driving. The 26-year-old Premier League midfielder was stopped by police who spotted his 2022-plate Mercedes G wagon on Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at around 1.20am on January 12.

