Newcastle had more desire than Manchester United, admits Erik ten Hag

Newcastle had more desire than Manchester United, admits Erik ten Hag

Video Team

Newcastle had more desire than Manchester United, admits Erik ten Hag after 2-0 defeat at St James' Park.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News