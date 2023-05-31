New Zealand's national airline asks passengers to weigh in for flights

New Zealand's national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a month-long survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff.

