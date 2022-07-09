New Zealand 12-23 Ireland: Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton press conference
Sunday World Video Team
Captain Johnny Sexton hailed a “very, very special day” for the whole of Ireland following a historic victory over New Zealand in Dunedin. The impressive Irish set up a tantalising deciding Test in Wellington by levelling the series at 1-1 with a first away win over the formidable All Blacks. Andrew Porter’s pair of tries paved the way for the landmark 23-12 triumph, with influential fly-half Sexton kicking 13 points to prevent a Kiwi fightback.
