New protocol bill reckless and disgraceful, says O'Neill

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill speaks ahead of proposed legislation to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol. The bill, which allows the Government to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, is reckless and disgraceful, said O'Neill.

