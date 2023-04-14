New protests in France over Macron's plan to raise pension age

Protesters opposing President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 marched in cities and towns around France on Thursday, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards. In Paris, as thousands marched along the designated protest route, some protesters holding lit flares veered off to the Constitutional Council, which is to decide on Friday whether to reject any or all parts of the legislation. They faced off with a large contingent of police deployed outside the building, where hours before the march got under way other protesters had dumped bags of rubbish.