New detail discovered in coronation chair decorations

The coronation chair is revealing secrets about its lavish construction 700 years after it was made following the discovery of new decoration details. Krista Blessley, Westminster Abbey’s paintings conservator, believes she has found a previously overlooked part of a figure during work to clean and preserve gilding on the iconic chair Charles will be seated in when crowned King.

