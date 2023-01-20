Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

Video Team

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack for this year’s Bafta film awards with 14 nominations. The film, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, has received nods for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language. Its string of nominations means it equals 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News