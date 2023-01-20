Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack for this year’s Bafta film awards with 14 nominations. The film, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, has received nods for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language. Its string of nominations means it equals 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.