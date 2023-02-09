NCA officers arrest three people in an investigation linked to international PPE fraud

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Three people including a husband and wife have been arrested in an NCA investigation linked to international PPE fraud. Officers carried out searches at two properties in Loughborough and one in Lytham St Annes this morning, where they made the arrests and seized a number of high value items, including a car, jewellery, watches and digital devices.

