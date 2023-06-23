Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe describes 'humbling' appearance at Glastonbury

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has described the response to her appearance at Glastonbury Festival as "humbling" after she received a standing ovation during a debate on Friday afternoon. A packed crowd at the Left Field tent on Worthy Farm, Somerset, stood and applauded Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe for around 40 seconds after a speech she made in the middle of a debate by an all-female panel to discuss the rights of women in Iran, where she was released from jail in 2022 after six years.

