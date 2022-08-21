Nationalist bonfires condemned after burning of symbols

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the placing of poppy wreaths, flags and images on a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry. Sir Jeffrey described the actions as an “outrageous and offensive display of hate”, which should be “universally rejected”. He tweeted: “When this generation is told there was no alternative to violence, this is the result. “Time Michelle O’Neill gave leadership & opposed this hatred. “There was always an alternative to killing people.” The bonfire in Derry’s Bogside area displayed images of the Queen, a PSNI Land Rover as well as flags and wreaths. A large crowd gathered to watch the bonfire being lit on Monday night.