Nasa Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch postponed after engine issue

Sunday World Video Team

Nasa’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch has been postponed due to a problem with one of the engines. The rocket had been due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, during a two-hour window after 1.33pm BST, but was called off by the launch director moments before.

