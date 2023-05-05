Napoli fans light up the sky as they celebrate their team's Serie A title victory

Napoli fans light up the sky as they celebrate their team's Serie A title victory

Napoli supporters partied long into the night as they took over the city to celebrate the club’s first Serie A title in 33 years.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News