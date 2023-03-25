Musicians Enda Haran and Quentin Cooper perfrom 'Dignity' song highlight the A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick

Musicians Enda Haran and Quentin Cooper perfrom 'Dignity' song highlight the A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

Musicians Enda Haran and Quentin Cooper perfrom 'Dignity' song highlight the A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News