Musician Ed Sheeran gets serenaded by a fan

Musician Ed Sheeran gets serenaded by a fan

Video Team

Musician and song writer Ed Sheeran gets serenaded by a fan on a New York subway platform.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News