Museum in Barnsley stuffs tennis balls into phonebox

Staff and volunteers from Barnsley Museum attempt to set an unofficial record for the most tennis ball's ain a phone box, reaching approxiamtely 4500. The South Yorkshire town was home to Slazenger, makers of the Wimbledon balls, for more than 50 years before the factory move production to the Philippines 20 years ago. Quotes from Steven Skeley, curator, who explains where the idea came from and discusses the town's links to Wimbledon.