Murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean says ‘violence has to stop’ after two teenagers jailed

The mother of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed to death as he walked home from school, said “this violence has to stop” as two teenagers were jailed for life for his murder. Khayri was stabbed in the chest close to North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS), in the West Yorkshire town, by 15-year-old Jakele Pusey, who was described by prosecutors at Leeds Crown Court as “jumping into the air and swinging a knife with a 30cm blade”.