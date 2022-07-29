Murder investigation underway after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

Murder investigation underway after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

Sunday World Video Team

Police have launched a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene on Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday. The force said the area has been cordoned off and they will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News