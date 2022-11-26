Murder detectives investigate body found with ‘potentially hazardous’ substances

Murder detectives investigate body found with 'potentially hazardous' substances

Sunday World Video Team

Murder squad detectives are investigating the discovery of “potentially hazardous” substances on a body dumped on a street, Detective Superintendent Alan Clitherow of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) told reporters at press conference at the scene.

