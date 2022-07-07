Muireann O’Connell hits back at ‘sexually provocative’ Liveline comments with hilarious video

Muireann O’Connell hits back at ‘sexually provocative’ Liveline comments with hilarious video

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Taking to Instagram, the Limerick native posted a tongue-in-cheek video poking fun at the comments made by a caller, Sarah from Tipperary, who suggested that the stance of female presenters looks ‘vulgar’

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News