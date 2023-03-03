Mourners line streets to say goodbye to Leah Croucher

Footage of the funeral cortege of Leah Croucher, whose remains were found in October 2022 in the loft of a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes after she had vanished in 2019. Mourners were in tears as they lined the roads to pay their respects to Leah Croucher as her funeral took place. Ms Croucher vanished on February 15 2019, and police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft of a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old. A cortege departed from White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, at around 10.50am, ahead of a private service for friends and family at Crownhill Crematorium. Small crowds lined the route as the undertaker walked in front of a horse-drawn hearse through Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End and Grange Farm.