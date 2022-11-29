Motorist films shocking video as he intentionally knocks cyclist off his bike in Louth

A man driving a Volkswagen car recorded a video of himself behind the wheel as he cruised up the street before hitting the male cyclist.

A Louth cyclist was rushed to hospital over the weekend after a “heartless” driver knocked him off his bike and videoed the incident.

The incident took place on the Castletown Road in Dundalk, Co Louth at around 3pm on Sunday, November 27.

A man driving a Volkswagen car recorded a video of himself behind the wheel as he cruised up the street before hitting the male cyclist.

The “sickening” clip, which is being widely shared on social media, shows the motorist nudging the cyclist off his bike, who then hurtles towards the ground.

“Know how heartless I am? See him on the bike? Look, look,” the driver can be heard saying as he points the camera at the cyclist.

After colliding with him, he continues driving and laughing before saying: “LOL! LOL!”

The cyclist was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí confirmed to the Sunday World that they are continuing to investigate the incident”

"Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle that occurred at approximately 3pm on Sunday, 27th November 2022 on the Castletown Road in Dundalk, County Louth,” they said in a statement.

“The cyclist was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. Enquiries are ongoing.”